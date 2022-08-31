8,000 Shares in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Purchased by Triatomic Management LP

Triatomic Management LP acquired a new position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000. Match Group accounts for approximately 0.7% of Triatomic Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTCH. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 20,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth about $784,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 813,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MTCH traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.94. The stock had a trading volume of 31,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,944,274. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.08 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.55. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Match Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 164.13%. The company had revenue of $794.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. On average, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Match Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.81.

Insider Transactions at Match Group

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 16,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Match Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

