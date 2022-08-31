8,315 Shares in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Bought by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.7% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 61,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $1,467,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 131,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,237,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,760,000 after purchasing an additional 115,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 19,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,342. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,398.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,342. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.23. 57,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,450,219. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.77. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 85.59%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

