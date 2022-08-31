888tron (888) Price Down 12.3% Over Last Week

888tron (888) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. In the last week, 888tron has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. 888tron has a total market cap of $3.39 million and approximately $18,546.00 worth of 888tron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 888tron coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0460 or 0.00000216 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00014708 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000195 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Energyfi (EFT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About 888tron

888tron (CRYPTO:888) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 8th, 2014. 888tron’s total supply is 99,943,970 coins and its circulating supply is 73,756,843 coins. The official message board for 888tron is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5092803.0. 888tron’s official website is 888tron.com. 888tron’s official Twitter account is @OctocoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 888tron is https://reddit.com/r/888Tron.

Buying and Selling 888tron

According to CryptoCompare, “Octocoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency. It was launched on BTC Talk on Mar 08, 2014 at 18:08 (UTC) and later abandoned by it's original developer of the same name. On Nov 11, 2015 a new developer steps up and released an updated client, thus reviving Octocoin. “

