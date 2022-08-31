8,900 Shares in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Bought by Kellner Capital LLC

Kellner Capital LLC acquired a new position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000. LHC Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of Kellner Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in LHC Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,945 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in LHC Group by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,875 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in LHC Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,700,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in LHC Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in LHC Group during the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LHCG traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.24. 1,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,291. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.91. LHC Group, Inc. has a one year low of $108.42 and a one year high of $188.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.48.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

