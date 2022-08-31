93,167 Shares in Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Acquired by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 93,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth about $22,075,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Allbirds by 156.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,368,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after acquiring an additional 835,585 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,096,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,671,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at $13,914,000. 34.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BIRD opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. Allbirds, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $32.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.49. The company has a market capitalization of $611.59 million and a PE ratio of -6.01.

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 23.75% and a negative net margin of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $78.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.78 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allbirds, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BIRD shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Allbirds from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Allbirds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Allbirds from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allbirds has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.86.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

