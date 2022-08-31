Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Short Interest Down 18.2% in August

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,320,000 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the July 31st total of 7,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 13.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,072 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,580 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, North Growth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 183,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,851,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ANF traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.39. 2,510,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,095,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $48.97. The company has a market cap of $725.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.04.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.52). Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $805.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

Read More

