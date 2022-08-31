abrdn European Logistics Income plc (LON:ASLI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.20

abrdn European Logistics Income plc (LON:ASLI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from abrdn European Logistics Income’s previous dividend of $1.19. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

abrdn European Logistics Income Stock Down 0.2 %

abrdn European Logistics Income stock opened at GBX 96.89 ($1.17) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £399.36 million and a PE ratio of 746.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 101.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 104.20. abrdn European Logistics Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 93.70 ($1.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 126.50 ($1.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of abrdn European Logistics Income to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 125 ($1.51) to GBX 96 ($1.16) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

abrdn European Logistics Income Company Profile

abrdn European Logistics Income plc invests in logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes mid-box and urban logistics warehouses. As of December 31, 2021, the company's property portfolio comprised 23 assets located across five European countries. The company was formerly known as Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC and changed its name to abrdn European Logistics Income plc in January 2022.

