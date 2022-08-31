abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Short Interest Update

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the July 31st total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 262,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Price Performance

Shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $4.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,932. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.53. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $6.87.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 10.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,237,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 121,730 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 7.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,124,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 76,063 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 0.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 944,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,759 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 2,631.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 786,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 757,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,968,000.

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

