abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Short Interest Update

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the July 31st total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 262,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $4.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,932. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.53. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $6.87.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.
Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.
