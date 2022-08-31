AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

ACIU has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Friday, June 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on AC Immune from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Get AC Immune alerts:

AC Immune Stock Performance

ACIU stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.56. AC Immune has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.28 and a quick ratio of 13.28.

Institutional Trading of AC Immune

AC Immune ( NASDAQ:ACIU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that AC Immune will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in AC Immune during the fourth quarter valued at about $362,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of AC Immune by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its position in shares of AC Immune by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 348,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 29,451 shares during the last quarter. Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new stake in AC Immune during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in AC Immune during the first quarter worth about $404,000. 16.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AC Immune Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.