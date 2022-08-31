Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 312.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,746 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $24,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 476.2% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 88.2% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 83.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BIIB opened at $196.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.84. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $345.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Biogen to $238.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.36.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

