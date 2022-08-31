Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,341 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of National Instruments worth $17,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NATI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 292,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 28,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

NATI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on National Instruments from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on National Instruments from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,278 shares in the company, valued at $12,065,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 5,000 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $192,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,779.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,065,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,900 shares of company stock worth $438,050 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $40.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.29 and a beta of 1.17. National Instruments Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.81 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.20 and a 200 day moving average of $36.94.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $395.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.98 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.59%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

