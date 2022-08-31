Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 3,538.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,743,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,696,057 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $19,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,248,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,989,000 after buying an additional 26,433 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Amcor by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 101,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 13,027 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Amcor by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 84,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Amcor by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 98,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amcor by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 162,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 20,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amcor

In other Amcor news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $375,894.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,592.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amcor news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $375,894.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,592.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $13,029,709.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 278,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,114.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amcor Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on AMCR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.10.

Shares of AMCR opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.22.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Amcor had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 90.57%.

About Amcor

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.