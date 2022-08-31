Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 708,342 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 232,725 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $30,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,101 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in General Motors by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in General Motors by 8.3% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,991 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in General Motors by 338.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in General Motors by 8.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 370,634 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $16,212,000 after acquiring an additional 29,932 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of GM opened at $39.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet cut shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.94.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.