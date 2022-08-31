Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 33,860 Shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,860 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.67% of Intrepid Potash worth $18,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter worth about $10,965,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash during the first quarter worth about $1,098,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash during the first quarter worth about $1,172,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Intrepid Potash by 67.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intrepid Potash from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Intrepid Potash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

Intrepid Potash Price Performance

Shares of IPI stock opened at $47.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.50. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a one year low of $27.96 and a one year high of $121.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.01 million, a PE ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.04.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.10). Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 86.52% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

