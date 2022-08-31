Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.53

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.53 and traded as high as $1.65. Accelerate Diagnostics shares last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 1,050,334 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXDX. StockNews.com cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Accelerate Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:AXDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, CTO Larry Michael Mertz purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 433,411 shares in the company, valued at $693,457.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, CEO Jack Phillips sold 28,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total value of $25,660.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,251.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Larry Michael Mertz bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 433,411 shares in the company, valued at $693,457.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 106,749 shares of company stock valued at $156,811. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accelerate Diagnostics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 7,701 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 21,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 10,349 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 11,920 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 23.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.