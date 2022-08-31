Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 55,116 AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 55,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVDX. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 815,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,563,000 after buying an additional 324,447 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in AvidXchange in the 1st quarter worth about $2,566,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in AvidXchange by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,103,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 192,843 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in AvidXchange by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 637,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 78,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AvidXchange in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AvidXchange from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AvidXchange from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price target on AvidXchange from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on AvidXchange from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 14.82.

In other AvidXchange news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 9.14, for a total value of 29,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 515,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVDX stock opened at 7.88 on Wednesday. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of 5.86 and a twelve month high of 27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 7.40 and its 200-day moving average is 8.06.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.13 by 0.06. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 24.74% and a negative net margin of 56.17%. On average, research analysts predict that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

