Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. HYA Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $392,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen set a $510.00 price target on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird raised Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $475.00.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Shares of NOC opened at $480.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $344.89 and a twelve month high of $497.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $472.32 and a 200-day moving average of $456.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.