ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.20% of ACI Worldwide worth $7,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 4.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 7.3% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 35,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ACIW. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

ACI Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $24.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $36.01.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. ACI Worldwide’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

