Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 275.5% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.05.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $78.62 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.87. The company has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.51.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

