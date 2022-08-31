Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the July 31st total of 1,430,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 265,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AYI shares. William Blair lowered Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.57.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total value of $160,787.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,805.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 5,438 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $838,539.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 906 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total value of $160,787.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,805.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Acuity Brands by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Acuity Brands by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AYI traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $163.93. 187,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,878. Acuity Brands has a 1-year low of $142.71 and a 1-year high of $224.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.51.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.15 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 9.43%. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.01%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

