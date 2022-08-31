Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Short Interest Update

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 980,300 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the July 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

AFIB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Acutus Medical to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

AFIB stock opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.00. Acutus Medical has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21.

Acutus Medical ( NASDAQ:AFIB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.99. The company had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 million. Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 91.04% and a negative net margin of 562.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Acutus Medical will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director R Scott Huennekens sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 507,509 shares in the company, valued at $294,355.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 844.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 155,883 shares in the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

