Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,194 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 46,083 shares.The stock last traded at $21.73 and had previously closed at $21.94.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.31 and its 200 day moving average is $20.88.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adams Natural Resources Fund

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEO. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 27.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 159.6% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 312.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 31.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

