Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,194 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 46,083 shares.The stock last traded at $21.73 and had previously closed at $21.94.
Adams Natural Resources Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.31 and its 200 day moving average is $20.88.
Adams Natural Resources Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%.
Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile
Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.
