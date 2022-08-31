Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.50

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.50 and last traded at $15.57, with a volume of 156533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AHEXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 35 to CHF 32 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 34.30 to CHF 33.10 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 41 to CHF 36 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.28.

Get Adecco Group alerts:

Adecco Group Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.39.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group ( OTCMKTS:AHEXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 2.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adecco Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, technology consulting and talent, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.