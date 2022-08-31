Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,426 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $3,260,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 232.6% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock worth $820,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,101 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,086,911,000 after purchasing an additional 643,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADBE traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $375.98. 44,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $399.55 and its 200 day moving average is $416.35. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

