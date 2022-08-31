AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (NYSEARCA:PSIL) Stock Price Up 1.5%

AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (NYSEARCA:PSIL – Get Rating) rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.05 and last traded at $4.02. Approximately 86,911 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 236% from the average daily volume of 25,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.
AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.35.
Institutional Trading of AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 41,154 shares in the last quarter.
