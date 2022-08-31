AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the July 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 590,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE AGCO traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.89. The company had a trading volume of 16,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,613. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AGCO has a twelve month low of $88.55 and a twelve month high of $150.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.38.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 9.10%.

In other news, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $2,063,817.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,393,333.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $750,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,149,347.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $2,063,817.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,393,333.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,913,422. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in AGCO by 527.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the first quarter worth $29,000. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 466.7% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AGCO. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AGCO to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AGCO from $141.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.36.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

