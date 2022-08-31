Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.38-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 billion-$1.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.06-$5.08 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on A. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.31.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of A stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.49. 34,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,094. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The firm has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,520.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,520.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 169.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 171.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $223,000.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.