Aigang Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (AIX)

Aigang (AIX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Aigang has a market capitalization of $28,835.77 and $840.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aigang coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aigang has traded down 38.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004974 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,114.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004971 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002542 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00132861 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00032835 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021876 BTC.

AIX is a coin. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 coins. The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aigang is medium.com/aigang-network. Aigang’s official website is aigang.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aigang should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aigang using one of the exchanges listed above.

