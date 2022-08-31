AIGH Capital Management LLC Buys 398,545 Shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)

AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,568,344 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 398,545 shares during the quarter. DZS comprises approximately 5.3% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.68% of DZS worth $21,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DZSI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of DZS by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in DZS by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 31,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DZS by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,430 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in DZS by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,689 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Finally, First Washington CORP increased its stake in DZS by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 378,290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 7,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DZSI opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. DZS Inc. has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $19.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.56 million, a PE ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 1.23.

DZS ( NASDAQ:DZSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). DZS had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $91.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DZS Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

DZSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of DZS from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of DZS from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of DZS from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DZS from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of DZS from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

DZS Inc provides broadband network access solutions and communications platforms in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers broadband connectivity solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

