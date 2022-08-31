AIGH Capital Management LLC Has $7.93 Million Holdings in scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)

AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,396,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the quarter. scPharmaceuticals makes up 1.9% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of scPharmaceuticals worth $7,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in scPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 2,366.0% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 23,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 22,217 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in scPharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

SCPH opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $7.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $159.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.16.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCPH. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion in patients with heart failure.

