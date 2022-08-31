AIGH Capital Management LLC Takes Position in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,772,617 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,958,000. CalAmp accounts for 3.2% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned about 4.92% of CalAmp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CalAmp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,534 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 11,828 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of CalAmp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 330,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 13,735 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAMP. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

In other news, Director B. Riley Asset Management, Llc acquired 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $492,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,480,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,943,380.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $96,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,088.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director B. Riley Asset Management, Llc bought 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $492,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,480,465 shares in the company, valued at $6,943,380.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 467,487 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,521. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp stock opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.97. CalAmp Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $11.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.99.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 20.41% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $64.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.56 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

