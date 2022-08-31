AIGH Capital Management LLC Takes Position in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,772,617 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,958,000. CalAmp accounts for 3.2% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned about 4.92% of CalAmp at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CalAmp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,534 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 11,828 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of CalAmp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 330,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 13,735 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have issued reports on CAMP. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th.
CalAmp stock opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.97. CalAmp Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $11.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.99.
CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 20.41% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $64.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.56 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.
