AIGH Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Franklin Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:FKWL)

AIGH Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Franklin Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:FKWL – Get Rating) by 74.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291,174 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Wireless were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Wireless by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 32,455 shares in the last quarter. 11.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Wireless alerts:

Franklin Wireless Stock Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:FKWL opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. Franklin Wireless Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $9.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average of $3.47.

Franklin Wireless Profile

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides intelligent wireless solutions. The company's products include mobile hotspots, routers, trackers, and other devices, which integrates hardware and software enabling machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT). It offers M2M and IoT solutions that include embedded modules, and modems and gateways built to deliver connectivity supporting various spectrum of applications based on 5G/4G wireless technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FKWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:FKWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.