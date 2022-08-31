Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Short Interest Down 9.8% in August

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,800 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the July 31st total of 223,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 54.5 days.

Airbus Trading Down 1.0 %

Airbus stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,655. Airbus has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $141.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.64.

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

