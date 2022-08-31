Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Short Interest Down 9.8% in August

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,800 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the July 31st total of 223,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 54.5 days.
Airbus Trading Down 1.0 %
Airbus stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,655. Airbus has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $141.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.64.
About Airbus
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Airbus (EADSF)
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
- PVH Corporation Is On Track For Capital Returns
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
- Is Cadence Close To A Cup-With-High-Handle Breakout?
Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.