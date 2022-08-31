Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.21-$1.26 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $868.00 million-$883.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $900.48 million. Akamai Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.19-$5.37 EPS.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $85.90 and a 1-year high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $903.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AKAM. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.21.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 260,181 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $23,762,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 145,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $13,313,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,810 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

