Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.29

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.29 and last traded at $21.44, with a volume of 303823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.13.
Akzo Nobel Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.67.
About Akzo Nobel
Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akzo Nobel (AKZOD)
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
- Is Cadence Close To A Cup-With-High-Handle Breakout?
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.