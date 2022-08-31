Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Alamos Gold has raised its dividend payment by an average of 71.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Alamos Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 21.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Alamos Gold to earn $0.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of AGI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.37. The company had a trading volume of 73,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409,033. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.07. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $9.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.11 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 7.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 272,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 19,972 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 48.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 240,922 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 486,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,469 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 20.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 900,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 154,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$18.25 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alamos Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

About Alamos Gold

