Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
Alamos Gold has raised its dividend payment by an average of 71.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Alamos Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 21.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Alamos Gold to earn $0.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.
Alamos Gold Stock Performance
Shares of AGI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.37. The company had a trading volume of 73,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409,033. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.07. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $9.22.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 7.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 272,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 19,972 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 48.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 240,922 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 486,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,469 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 20.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 900,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 154,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$18.25 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alamos Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.
About Alamos Gold
Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc
