Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Upgraded to “Outperform” at National Bank Financial

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) was upgraded by National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$62.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANCTF traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,940. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.79. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of $35.26 and a 1 year high of $48.35.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( OTCMKTS:ANCTF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.43 billion for the quarter.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

