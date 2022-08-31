Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target Raised to C$79.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ATD. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$62.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$65.80.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ATD stock traded down C$0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$56.14. 1,021,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,830. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$55.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$54.69. The company has a market cap of C$57.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.17. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$45.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.66.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$20.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.89 billion. Analysts predict that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.6400002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

