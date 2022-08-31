AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Short Interest Down 18.6% in August

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 596,000 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the July 31st total of 731,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 281,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AllianceBernstein Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of AB traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.08. 126,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,270. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.05. AllianceBernstein has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $57.54.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $971.40 million during the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 76.34%.

In other news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 1,400 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $56,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,707.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 981.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Featured Articles

