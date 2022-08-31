Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Gap Up to $13.62

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.62, but opened at $14.03. Allogene Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.09, with a volume of 1,528 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Allogene Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.85.

Allogene Therapeutics Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.44.

Insider Transactions at Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.09. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 124,571.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,271 shares in the company, valued at $2,743,266.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $351,780 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 41.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

