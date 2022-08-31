Alpaca Finance Price Up 1.3% Over Last Week (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001299 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. Alpaca Finance has a total market capitalization of $36.79 million and approximately $3.19 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 84.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.19 or 0.00430977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00828656 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015269 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Coin Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance.

Alpaca Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

