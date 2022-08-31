Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,558 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 26,117 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.8% of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $46,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,946,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.75. 284,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,082,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,069 shares of company stock valued at $15,642,495. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet



Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

