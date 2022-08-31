Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Reduced by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,478,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 116,501 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 8.1% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,130,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 242 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,173,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total value of $77,496.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78 shares in the company, valued at $183,174.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,069 shares of company stock worth $15,642,495 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.40.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $110.70. 827,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,082,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.56. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

