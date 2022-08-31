Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Short Interest Up 13.4% in August

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,020,000 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the July 31st total of 47,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,069 shares of company stock worth $15,642,495. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,667,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet Trading Down 0.7 %

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Alphabet to $132.50 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.22. The stock had a trading volume of 28,490,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,601,742. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $101.88 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.35 and its 200 day moving average is $121.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.