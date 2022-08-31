Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Sold by Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 399,892 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 130,382 shares during the quarter. Alphatec comprises about 2.8% of Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC owned about 0.39% of Alphatec worth $4,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 1,344.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 374,788 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 348,834 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 44.6% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,014,885 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,671,000 after acquiring an additional 313,073 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the first quarter valued at $3,739,000. Pier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 55.0% during the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 617,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after acquiring an additional 219,157 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 593,075 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 213,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec stock remained flat at $7.73 during midday trading on Wednesday. 581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.11. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $15.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, July 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.08.

In other Alphatec news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,331,729 shares in the company, valued at $9,734,938.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James L. L. Tullis acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 187,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,892.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,331,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,734,938.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 75,700 shares of company stock worth $530,760 and have sold 82,274 shares worth $706,914. 33.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

