Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Trading 2% Higher

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating) was up 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.04 and last traded at $2.02. Approximately 1,565,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 684,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alstom from €37.50 ($38.27) to €38.00 ($38.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.009 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

