Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.33

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.33 and traded as high as $11.94. Altisource Portfolio Solutions shares last traded at $11.89, with a volume of 34,367 shares traded.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.33. The company has a market capitalization of $189.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.38.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $37.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altisource Portfolio Solutions
Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile
Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS)
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
- PVH Corporation Is On Track For Capital Returns
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.