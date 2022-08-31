Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.33

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.33 and traded as high as $11.94. Altisource Portfolio Solutions shares last traded at $11.89, with a volume of 34,367 shares traded.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.33. The company has a market capitalization of $189.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $37.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deer Park Road Corp boosted its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 3,795,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,764,000 after buying an additional 17,305 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 0.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,795,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 4.6% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 245,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the second quarter valued at $553,000. 35.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

