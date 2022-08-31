Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) PT Lowered to $110.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 30.18% from the company’s previous close.

AMBA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $164.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $160.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.13.

Ambarella Stock Performance

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $84.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.97 and a 200 day moving average of $87.10. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $60.56 and a fifty-two week high of $227.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $80.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.21 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $260,865.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,713,966.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $260,865.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,713,966.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $46,654.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,351.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,297 shares of company stock valued at $688,055 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambarella

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter worth approximately $6,525,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 521.1% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 44,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 37,675 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 99.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,938,000 after purchasing an additional 113,637 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 4.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 12.1% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 247,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,172,000 after purchasing an additional 26,639 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ambarella

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Articles

