AmBase Co. (OTCMKTS:ABCP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AmBase Co. (OTCMKTS:ABCP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the July 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

AmBase Trading Down 26.6 %

ABCP opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.77. AmBase has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.26.

AmBase (OTCMKTS:ABCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

AmBase Company Profile

AmBase Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, it invested in a real estate development property. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Coral Springs, Florida.

