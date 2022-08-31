AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Declares $0.50 Dividend

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, August 19th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, September 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd.

AMERCO has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

AMERCO Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of AMERCO stock opened at $537.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $517.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $537.99. AMERCO has a one year low of $447.92 and a one year high of $769.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMERCO

Separately, StockNews.com cut AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMERCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in AMERCO by 83.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in AMERCO in the first quarter worth $187,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in AMERCO by 6.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in AMERCO in the first quarter worth $275,000.

AMERCO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Further Reading

